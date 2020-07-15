Commercials ready to put county title on the line

Club action makes a welcome return in the Premier County with the County Senior Football Championship getting things underway.

The games will be ticket only with no cash taken at the gate.

County champions Clonmel Commercials begin their campaign with a game against Cahir in Ardfinnan on Saturday evening.

Ross Peters says players are looking forward to get back to action.

“Ah it’s unbelievable, like the last three months now just sitting at home didn’t even know if we were going to be playing and we’re eager now to get going.”

“It’s good to be back training with all the boys and the club spirit is back so it’s great.”

“Last year went very well for us – a lot of hard work put into it but that’s in the past now and next week is a whole different ball game especially with only one team coming out of the group so it’s up for grabs for everyone really.”

“No one has any big training so it’s anyone’s game this year.”