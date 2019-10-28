Commercials pushed to the limit to overcome Loughmore-Castleiney

Clonmel Commercials are through to the County Senior Football final after they overcame a dogged Loughmore Castleiney side after extra time at Boherlahan on a 1-17 to 1-15 scoreline yesterday.

The teams were tied at 1-12 a piece at the end of normal time as Jason Lonergan goaled for the town side while Cian Hennessy got one back late on for Loughmore.

It was a feisty affair as Loughmore lost John Ryan to a red card and Mikey Quinlivan of Commercials was also dismissed for a second yellow in the second half.

In extra time it was score for score before Commercials edged ahead through late points by Seamus Kennedy and Jason Lonergan.

After the game Commercials manager Charlie McGeever told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson his side had to fight for everything.

JK Brackens await Commercials in the County final after they saw off Moyle Rovers in Cashel yesterday.