Clonmel Commercials are the County Senior Football champions.

Charlie McGeever’s side claimed their 18th title in a one-sided affair against JK Brackens.

3-19 to 0-7 the final score in Semple Stadium.

Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton says Brackens came up against a very impressive Commercials side this afternoon.

Commercials now move on to the Munster club championships where they will take on either St. Joseph’s of Miltown Malbay or Rathgormack in next weekend’s semi-final.