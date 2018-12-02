Commercials “no show” for South Senior Football Final

The 2018 South Senior Football Final failed to take place today!

Ardfinnan fielded a team for the highly anticipated clash but Clonmel Commercials were a “no show”.

It’s not yet clear if Ardfinnan will get a walkover and be given the title as Tipp FM Sport understands that Commercials management contacted the fixtures committee late last week to inform it the club would be unable to field a team for today’s final due to the absence of a number of players.

Last year’s game never went ahead, despite a number of re-fixtures.