Commercials looking to drive on from 2019 success

As the 2020 County Senior Football Championship gets underway in Tipperary this weekend defending champions Commercials know they’ll have a tough task ahead of them.

They open their campaign on Saturday against Cahir in Group 3.

Just the top team in each of the four groups will progress to the semi-finals so a good start is vital.

Sean O’Connor says Commercials will have to drive on this year.

“Last year we were top of the pile but Commercials in the past – it’s been 20 years since we did a back-to-back. Last year was a very good year but we need to put that in the past and really build on this year.”

“We need to try and win this year and keep building on the success we’ve had – we need to start getting a bit ruthless now while we are on top which is something we haven’t really done in the past. That’s another driving factor for us this year.”