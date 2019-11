Following their County Senior Football final win over the weekend Clonmel Commercials now turn their focus to the Munster Club Championship.

They will face Miltown Malbay of Clare in the provincial semi-finals next weekend.

Commercials have won the Munster club title just once while they’ve finished runners up on four occasions.

Manager Charlie McGeever feels they can still improve on their dominant performance against JK Brackens over the weekend.