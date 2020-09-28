Commercials heap praise on Loughmore Castleiney

Following their successful defence of the County Senior Football title Clonmel Commercials have been quick to pay tribute to their opponents Loughmore Castleiney.

Just a single point separated the sides at full time in Semple Stadium yesterday following a thrilling game.

Loughmore have now tasted defeat in both the hurling and football decider in successive weekends.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Commercials goalkeeper Michael O’Reilly said they knew Loughmore would fight to the final whistle.

“You always get the same against Loughmore – a never say die attitude.”

“Came at us – it was the same last year – we just got our goal and straight away they came back at us.”

“They’re a fantastic team and it’s just very unlucky for Loughmore – such a super club and to come away with nothing at the end is heart-breaking for them really.”