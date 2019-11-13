Commercials gearing up for Clare trip

Clonmel Commercials have very quickly turned their attention to the Munster Club Senior Football semi-finals.

Following their win over JK Brackens in the Tipp county final last weekend Commercials take on Miltown Malbay in the provincial competition.

The Clare champions saw off Rathgormack of Waterford in the quarter final last weekend.

Clonmel won their only Munster title back in 2015 – however Jack Kennedy says they’re not looking any further than this Sunday’s game in Clare.



Throw-in in Miltown Malbay is at 1.30 on Sunday.

Tipp FM will have live commentary in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road Clonmel – Main Toyota Dealer in South Tipperary.