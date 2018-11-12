Commercials edge past Rovers

Clonmel Commercials overcame Moyle Rovers in a keenly contested south Tipp championship opener yesterday in Ardfinnan.

A Ross Mulcahy goal towards half time for Moyle meant the county champions went in 1-3 to 0-4 up at the break.

Commercials regrouped and points from Jack Kennedy, Jamie Peters and Conal Kennedy were enough to edge Commercials over the line on a 0-9 to 1-5 scoreline.

After the game Commercials and county footballer Jack Kennedy told Tipp FM Sport it was a typical clash between these sides.