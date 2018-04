Kilsheelan Kilcash have won their opening game in Group 1 of the County Senior Football Championship.

They beat JK Brackens by a single point in Cashel with goalkeeper Evan Comerford scoring points in each half as well as a goal from a penalty.

Kilsheelan led by 1-6 to 3 points at half time but were pushed all the way in the second half to run eventually out winners by 1-11 to 1-10.

Afterwards Comerford said victory this weekend was vital given the way the championship structure is this year.