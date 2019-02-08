Comerford adds to Tipp injury woes

Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford looks set for a month-long spell on the sidelines following his injury sustained against Fermanagh last weekend.

He’s damaged the quad muscle in his kicking leg, which will take 4 to 5 weeks to recover from.

He’s one of a long list of injured players on the senior football squad.

The keeper spent time on the sidelines 2 years ago following suspension, but Tipp manager Liam Kearns says Comerford has never missed a match through injury.



This Sunday, Tipperary Senior Footballers welcome Donegal to Semple Stadium for Round 3 of the National Football League at 2pm.

