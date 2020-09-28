Clonmel Commercials retain county senior football title

Commercials beat Loughmore Castleiney in a thrilling final at Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-15.

It’s Clonmel’s their 3rd title in four years while for Loughmore it was heartbreak as they lost the County Senior Hurling final the previous weekend.

Commercials manager Charlie McGeever was full of praise for their opponents after yesterday’s game.

“Probably more relief than anything because these games are out of the top drawer every time and you’d want to have a strong heart to watch these matches because there’s only a kick of the ball in it.”

“Today’s story for me even though we won the game is about Loughmore and their spirit and their heart. Really just barely stopped short and we were on the ropes there for a period of time and I think a couple of great turnovers in the last minute or two helped us but also some individual moments got us out of holes you know.”