Clare end Tipp interest in Minor championship

Tipp bowed out of the Munster Minor Football championship to Clare last night on a 3-12 to 0-6 scoreline.

The Banner were out of the blocks early and went in ahead at the break adding to their tally in the second half.

Ben Comerford led the scoring for Tipp and hit two points with Liam McCormack putting over two second half frees.

Clare finished the stronger and claimed the Darrel Darcy cup as well as progressing to Phase Two of the championship against Cork and Kerry.

Speaking to Tipp FM after the game Tipp manager Matt O’Doherty said it was a difficult game for his side.

Clare’s first game in phase two is away to defending champions Kerry on the 23rd of this month.