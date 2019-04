Tipperary and Clare lock horns in the Munster Minor Football championship this evening.

Tipp saw off the challenge of Waterford in their first game last week while the Banner beat Limerick.

Clare manager Dermot Coughlan is very aware of the threat posed by the Premier.

Throw-in at Cusack Park is at 6.45 this evening and we’ll have regular updates here on Tipp FM.

Meanwhile Waterford play Limerick at Fraher Field at 7pm.