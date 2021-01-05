Claims gaelic football is still seen as the poor relation in Tipperary

Footballers cannot continue to be seen as second class citizens in Tipperary.

Analyst and former Tipp player Martin Quinlivan made the comments on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM.

The Clonmel Commercials clubman says hurling is being prioritised in the Premier County leaving players having to choose a code at a very young age.

“If you’re a Minor footballer with Tipperary now – no disrespect – you automatically feel as a failed hurler because you didn’t make the hurling panel.”

“Whether that’s by design or whatever – you’re not in the 64 or whatever crazy number they bring in to the Minor hurling panel – so automatically you feel like a second class citizen.”

“Until that mentality is changed – and changed at the top in the County Board level – that’s what young lads and their families think: he’s in with the football, sure he mustn’t have been good enough at the hurling.”