The Church through to Mid Football decide

Upperchurch Drombane are through to the Mid Tipperary Senior Football final after they beat Drom Inch 0-14 to 1-9 in Holycross last night.

The ‘Church led 0-9 to 0-4 at the break and were the dominant side until a David Butler goal midway through the second half brought Drom back into the contest.

Points from Conor Fahy and Paul Shanahan, who hit 0-5 on the night, were enough to see Upperchurch through to the Mid decider where they will face Loughmore Castleiney.

After the match John Ryan of the Upperchurch management team said it was a hard fought game.