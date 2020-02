The Munster Under 20 Football championship game between Tipp and Limerick this evening has been moved to Rathkeale from the Gaelic grounds.

Tom McGlinchey will look to build a new look Tipp side across the campaign once they get over Limerick this evening.

Tipp FM Analyst Shane Stapleton says this is a great chance to start the season on a good note.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock.

Clare versus Waterford will now take place tomorrow night in Hennessy Memorial Park Miltown Malbay at 7.