Chance for Tipp to atone for Munster exit

Tipperary senior footballers have a chance to get over the disappointment of the Limerick game and a chance to get their season back on track in Newry this Sunday.

That’s according to senior star Dan O’Meara who announced his arrival onto the senior team with some impressive outings in the blue and gold jersey this spring in division two of the national football league.

Tipperary travel north to Páirc Esler this weekend to take on Down in the opening round of the qualifiers after both sides bowed out of the provincial championships last month with Tipp being beaten in Munster by Limerick and Down getting knocked out of the Ulster championship by Armagh.

Kiladangan native and rising football star Dan O’Meara says this game is the perfect opportunity for Tipp to bounce back from the Munster championship defeat.