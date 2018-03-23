Cavan game key to Tipp promotion challenge

Tipperary travel to Kingspan Breffni Park this weekend to take on Cavan in the seventh round of the National Football League.

The current table toppers could be the final game for the Premier before the Championship, depending on how results across the division go.

While the game on Sunday remains their sole focus, Tipp footballer Brian Fox has said that the team have their long term goals clearly mapped out.

