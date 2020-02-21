Further calls for Bloody Sunday tribute jersey

A Bloody Sunday tribute jersey would be a fitting tribute to the Tipp players of one hundred years ago according to former Tipp football coach Shane Stapleton.

Cork GAA unveiled a jersey this week to pay tribute to Tomas MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney who both died in 1920 while serving as Lord Mayor.

There have been a number of calls for Tipperary GAA to follow suit and play in a similar jersey honouring the fallen of Bloody Sunday where Tipp player Mick Hogan was killed.

Former Tipp football coach Shane Stapleton says the jersey would be a worthwhile tribute to a fallen hero.

