There are a number of games in the South Minor Football Championship this evening.

In the Minor A championship Cahir take on Anner Gaels in Monroe,

Moyle Rovers and Clonmel Commercials lock horns in Fethard while Ballyporeen face Grangemockler – Ballyneale in Marlfield.

In Minor B Football Cloneen is the venue for the game between Mullinahone and Kilsheelan – Kilcash while Killenaule go up against Ballingarry in Mullinahone.

All of this evenings games throw-in at 6.15.