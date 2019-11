Clonmel Commercials take on Miltown Malbay of Clare in the Munster Club Senior Football Championship next Sunday.

The Tipp champions have put celebrations on the back burner after their County final win over JK Brackens last Saturday.

Commercials forward Jason Lonergan says the mood in the camp has been great this year.

Commercials travel to Miltown Malbay for their semi-final clash next Sunday with a 1.30 throw-in.