Brian Fox has red card rescinded

It’s been confirmed that Tipp senior footballer Brian Fox has had his red card rescinded.

The Eire Og/Anacarthy clubman was sent off for allegedly striking Armagh’s Jamie Clarke last weekend.

The GAA Competitions Control Committee lifted the proposed one match suspension following a hearing last night.

He’s now free to play against Cork on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

Tipp football coach Shane Stapleton talks through the incident…

Throw in in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening is at 7 o clock, and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.

Meanwhile, there’s one game in the County Football League Div 1 – Group 2 this evening.

Ballyporeen and Kilsheelan-Kilcash get their Round 1 clash underway in Ballyporeen at 7.45.