The County Senior Football quarter-finals conclude this evening with JK Brackens going up against Upperchurch Drombane.

Already in the hat for the semi-finals are Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers and Loughmore Castleiney.

Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan says there will be a tough battle this evening to see who joins the usual suspects in the last four.

Throw-in this evening is at 8 o’clock in Littleton.