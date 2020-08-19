Banner boss questions whether Tipp clash will go ahead

Clare football manager Colm Collins has questioned whether their Munster Championship clash with Tipp will go ahead in October.

The Banner boss is also Manager of Cratloe GAA club which has been forced to shut down after 6 members tested positive for Covid-19.

Tipp and Clare are due to meet in the provincial quarter-final at the end of October but Colm Collins says he’s not confident it will go ahead unless people become more vigilant.

Meanwhile the GAA has called for evidence to be presented to explain the Government’s decision to ban all spectators from sporting events until at least the 13th of September.

Up until now 200 people were allowed be part of an outdoor sporting event, which meant that a small number of GAA supporters could attend matches.

Matches are back behind closed doors, and outdoor training is limited to groups of no more than fifteen.

The GAA have invited Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and NPHET to meet with their COVID-19 Advisory Group as soon as possible.