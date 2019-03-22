Attacking football needed to beat Clare – O’Connor

If Tipp play attacking football they will beat Clare on Sunday.

That’s the view of renowned GAA coach Alan O Connor who coached the Tipp Minor footballers to the All Ireland title in 2011.

The Cahir native has seen a large portion of that team progress to the Tipp senior side and the likes of Mikey Quinlivan, Liam McGrath and Steven O Brien will take the field on Sunday.

Tipp have had a long injury list this spring and go into the game needing to beat the banner to stave off relegation and will also need Armagh to beat Cork up north on Sunday.

Alan O Connor says if Tipp play with the attacking flair they are capable of, they will beat Clare on Sunday

