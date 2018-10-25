Ardfinnan captain hails John Evans’ influence

Ardfinnan are the surprise package in this years’ county senior football championship, having come from relegation play-offs in recent years to feature in this years’ county final.

Their manager John Evans has been praised highly for their rise through the ranks – the Kerry native has plenty of experience at both club and inter-county management level, having managed Roscommon and Tipperary previously.

He also currently manages Wicklow’s senior footballers.

Ardfinnan face Moyle Rovers in this years final – with throw in in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Jonathan Ryan, Ardfinnan Captain, says John Evans has been a positive influence in the parish…

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with The Village Grill, Fresh Food Takeaway, Clerihan, Clonmel.