Ardfinnan call a halt to South Senior Football campaign

Ardfinnan senior footballers say they won’t be lining out again this year.

It follows the failure of Clonmel Commercials to turn up for last weekends South Senior final.

Commercials had said they were unable to field a team – however Ardfinnan got confirmation from the South Board late last week that the game was going ahead.

As a result the John Evans trained side showed up for Sunday’s match.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ardfinnan secretary Aidan McNamara said they’re determined that there won’t be a repeat of the 2017 South championship which has yet to be decided.