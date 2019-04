Last years county senior football finalists Ardfinnan are hoping to go on a similar run to the final in 2019.

“The Village” recorded a 9 points to 2 win over Kiladangan at Golden yesterday, and like the other club sides in Tipperary will now play county league until the championship resumes in the Autumn.

Hoping to build on last years run to the county final Tipp football star and Ardfinnan centre back Colm O Shaughnessy said it was great to get the 2019 championship off to a winning start.