2 changes to Tipp Football side to face Louth

Tipp Senior Football manager Liam Kearns has made two changes from the side which lined out against Meath for their clash tomorrow with Louth.

Kevin Fahey and Jason Lonergan both of Clonmel Commercials coming into the side.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Meanwhile Tipp are aiming to consolidate their position in Division 2 as they face Louth tomorrow afternoon.

A win at home would ensure the Premier can’t be relegated – and could focus on a promotion push.

Louth beat Tipperary in Semple Stadium last year in the league – something the players and management haven’t forgotten.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says it’ll be a tough game

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the gamecomes In association with John Kennedy Motors, the home of Toyota Hybrid in Tipperary