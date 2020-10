GAA: Tipperary football / U20 and Minor hurling panels revealed for championship

The Tipperary Senior Football panel has been officially revealed ahead of this weekend’s resumption of the National Football League.

Despite speculation of a possible return, AFL star Colin O’Riordan is not included in the 37 man list which does include nine representatives from county football champions Clonmel Commercials, including star forward Michael Quinlivan.

It features six players from Moyle Rovers, four from Kilsheelan-Kilcash and two from county runners up Loughmore-Castleiney. Among the newcomers is Loughmore corner forward Conor Ryan as well as Mullinahone’s Martin Keogh and Paddy Creedon of Thurles Sarsfields. The panel is captained by Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney.

Tipperary resume Division 3 of the League this Sunday at home to Thurles, while they face Clare in the Munster Quarter Final on November 1st.

