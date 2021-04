The Tipperary GAA Draw is set to resume on Friday week, 23rd April with the 6th draw live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm.

The GAA clubs draw is one of the primary fundraisers for clubs across the county. The resumption will be a welcome boost to clubs in the four divisions as the draw is now set to take place over the coming weeks and months.

The preliminary dates for the remaining five draws in the current year are May 14th, June 4th, June 25th, July 16th and August 6th.