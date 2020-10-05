GAA: All club matches suspended to curb Covid-19 risk

The GAA have suspended club matches at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

In a short statement the Association has expressed disappointment with post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at G-A-A events. Training is allowed but clubhouses and bars are to close again.

It means that a long list of Tipperary club fixtures penciled in for this week will have to be rescheduled at a later date. A number of county finals are yet to be played including the Cork and Donegal football deciders while the semi-finals and finals in Longford were to be played this week, as were the Laois and Meath hurling finals.

Earlier in the day, Cork GAA had been forced to remind clubs to celebrate in ways which do not breach current Covid-19 guidelines.

It came as Blackrock won the Hurling Championship Final yesterday against Glen Rovers. Footage on social media shows a parade of up to 100 people walk through Blackrock suburb.

Cork GAA says there will be county finals again next year and they want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some the chance to enjoy them.