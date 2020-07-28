GAA cap to help raise funds for match streaming to Tipp nursing homes

An initiative has been launched to help get Tipperary club games streamed live to residents in the county’s nursing homes.

Tipp duo Pádraig Corcoran and Pádraig Dermody have launched a blue & gold themed hat, with €10 from each sale going towards purchasing season passes for the Tipperary GAA streaming service.

Further details can be found on https://signum1.secure-decoration.com/page/fundraising/tipp-caps

Pádraig Corcoran says they have spent a lot of time to produce a quality product which can be bought online.

“Something really, really good that people would buy and wear all the time as opposed to buying it for a fundraiser and then throw it on a shelf and forget about it.”

“So literally it took until now to get it up and running – I think it was the 8th of April we began. We got samples in – we weren’t happy – we changed them again and now they’re perfect.”

“They’re €25 and at least €10 per hat will go to the local charity.”