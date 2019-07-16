Former Tipp hurling coach steps down as Kildare manager

Cian O’Neill says he’s stepping down as Kildare football boss after four years as they’ve ‘frustratingly’ not reached their potential.

The Newbridge man led the Lilywhites from Division Three to Division One of the League, contested the 2017 Leinster final and played in last year’s Super 8s following a win over Mayo in the last round of the qualifiers at Newbridge.

But a third-round qualifier loss to Tyrone ended their six game run in the Championship this summer and O’Neill informed Kildare County Board last night that he wouldn’t be returning for a fifth season in charge.

The former Kerry football and Tipperary hurling physical coach, who is working in Cork, says it was an ‘honour and privileged’ to manage his native county.