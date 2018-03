Tipperary’s National Football League game against Down may not be played.

The match was called off on Sunday at the pitch in Newry was unplayable.

The GAA has decided that the scheduled 7th round games will go ahead next weekend so Tipp will travel to Kingspan Breffni Park to take on Cavan on Sunday.

Depending on how results go the Down game may not be needed.

Tipp FM analyst Conor O’Dwyer says the fixture congestion is of the GAA’s own making.