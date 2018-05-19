Dunne names Minor side for Championship opener against Limerick

5 duel players have been included in Tommy Dunne’s Tipperary minor hurling side for their opening match of the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Championship.

Conor Whelan, Kevin Hayes, Johnny Ryan, Max Hackett & Devon Ryan who lined out for the Tipperary minor footballers in their recent Munster campaign are including in the starting fifteen for the clash against Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow with throw in at 12.

One more Keith Ryan is named among the subs.

The Tipperary minor team lines out as follows;

1. Aaron Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

2. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

3. Conor Whelan – Mullinahone

4. Kevin Hayes – Moycarkey-Borris

5. Johnny Ryan (Capt.) – Arravale Rovers

6. Jack Morrissey – Moycarkey-Borris

7. Fintan Purcell – Drom-Inch

8. Max Hackett – Moycarkey-Borris

9. John Campion – Drom-Inch

10. Seán Hayes – Kiladangan

11. Devon Ryan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

12. Kian O’Kelly – Kilruane MacDonaghs

13. Jack Lanigan – Thurles Sarsfields

14. Ryan Renehan – Cappawhite

15. James Devaney – Borris-Ileigh