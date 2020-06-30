Draws made for Munster Minor Championships

Tipperary will take on Kerry in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship quarter final.

The revised draws for both the provincial Minor Hurling and Football Championships were made last evening.

The winner of Tipp v Kerry will meet Waterford in the semi-finals.

The other quarter final pits Cork against Clare with Limerick awaiting the winner.

Meanwhile in the Minor Football championship quarter finals Tipp have been paired with Clare with a semi-final against either Limerick or Waterford the prize on offer.

Kerry and Cork meet in the other semi-final.