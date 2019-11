All Ireland champions Tipperary will open their 2020 campaign with the Munster Hurling League.

Liam Sheedy’s side have been drawn in Group A where they will go up against Limerick and Clare.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill will see his new charges go face Kerry and Cork in Group B.

Meanwhile in the McGrath Cup new Tipp manager David Power – will take on Kerry and Cork in Group B.

Group A has Limerick, Clare and Waterford.