The club championship in Tipperary has taken a hammering this year.

That’s according to Shannon Rovers club member and local journalist Liam Hogan.

The expanded inter-county hurling calendar has meant less time for club games to be completed which has led to a major fixtures issue in Tipperary due to the large number of clubs.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at this month’s county board meeting Liam Hogan said it’s a difficult time for clubs in Tipperary.