Do or die today for Kiladangan and Loughmore/Castleiney in the Tipp Senior Hurling Final

It’s the showpiece event in the Tipperary club hurling calender later today when Kiladangan and Loughmore/Castleiney face off for the Dan Breen Cup.

For Loughmore, they hope it’ll be the first step of a dream senior hurling and football double.

While Kiladangan are seeking to become Tipperary champions for the first time in their history after two final defeats in the last decade.

Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly is edging towards a Kiladangan victory in this afternoon’s clash:

“I just feel that Kiladangan, maybe at this stage, realise it’s probably to get the balance right between their work-rate and their undoubted talent.

“If they bring their work-rate level up and get a performance, I think they could win the day but that’s notwithstanding the quality that Loughmore bring to the game.

Meanwhile, Tipp FM analyst and Loughmore stalwart Tom McGrath was on Extra Time here on Tipp FM this week where he recalled the game that saw them reach the Senior ranks:

“We achieved senior status in 1980 by winning the intermediate county final at the end of October that year. We bet Kiladangan in the final and my abiding memory of the day, apart from winning, was that at the end of the match Séamus Hogan was very much involved with Kiladangan and he was actually playing that day, he and his team formed a guard of honour for us to go up to the stand to get the cup.

“And it’s something that would still bring a lump to your throat thinking about it – that lads had that much respect for the opposition as they had.”

Today’s final at Semple Stadium throws in at 2 o’clock this afternoon.

It will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles, Cahir.