Delayed League campaign to cause problems for Tipp

There’s a major fixture headache looming for clubs in Tipperary as the weather has wreaked havoc with the Premier County’s National Hurling and Football League campaigns.

Tipp’s National Hurling League quarter final with Dublin was due to be played at Parnell Park yesterday afternoon but was deferred for 24 hours due to snow.

The pitch was deemed unplayable again last night so the game won’t be going ahead today.

Tipp’s National Football League clash with Down was also called off due to snow in Newry yesterday.

That has yet to be refixed but it will mean the League campaign for the Premier County’s footballers and hurlers will continue into April.

This will lead to problems for the county board as the club championships were set for next month.

Mid Tipp chairman Jonathan Cullen says the whole format of inter-county and club championships is just not acceptable.