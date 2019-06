Semple Stadium will be a hive of activity today and tomorrow with the county finals of Cumann an mBunscoil taking place.

Up to 29 games over the two days will take place as girls and boys across Tipp get to play hurling and camogie on the famous sod.

Barnane and Drangan national schools U13 hurling teams are first off the mark with the opening game taking place at 9.10am.

John Manley the PRO of Cumann na mBunscoil says the event is memorable for the participants…