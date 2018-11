The Cumann na mBunscoil football county finals take place in Semple Stadium Thurles across today and tomorrow.

It’s the first year the football finals have been held in the stadium and schools across Tipperary will be represented.

The finals in football and Ladies football get underway from 9.30am with games until the late afternoon on both days.

John Manley PRO of Cumann na mBunscoil says there are 24 finals to be decided in what will be a huge occasion for the schools involved.