Cúl Camps to start from July 20th

GAA Cúl Camps are set to resume across Tipperary this summer despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ll run from July 20th up to the end of August, and will come as good news to many parents.

National Cúl Camp Coordinator Charlie Harrison says strict health measures will be in place.

“We’ve been working hard with the Covid-19 GAA advisory group over the last couple of months to ensure that everything is going to be followed and in line with HSE guidelines.”

“We’ve a lot of training programmes in place for our coaches and a lot of protocols that will have to be adhered to in order to get these off the grounds.”