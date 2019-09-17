County Senior Football Championship ¼ Draw

The pairings for the County Senior Football Quarter Finals were made last evening.

Moyle Rovers go up against Cahir

JK Brackens face Upperchurch

Clonmel Commercials meet Ballyporeen

Loughmore Castleiney have been paired with Arravale Rovers

In the Intermediate Football Championship the quarter-final draw sees Rockwell Rovers go up against Moycarkey/Borris

Clonmel Commercials face Moyle Rovers, Golden Kilfeacle meet Clonoulty Rossmore while Drom & Inch take on Clonmel Óg

Turning to hurling and in the Seamus O’Riain Cup Holycross Ballycahill will meet Carrick Swans

Mullinahone face Silvermines

JK Brackens go up against Ballingarry

While Cashel King Cormacs have been drawn against Templederry.