County Senior Football Championship ¼ Draw

The pairings for the County Senior Football Quarter Finals were made last evening.
Moyle Rovers go up against Cahir
JK Brackens face Upperchurch
Clonmel Commercials meet Ballyporeen
Loughmore Castleiney have been paired with Arravale Rovers
In the Intermediate Football Championship the quarter-final draw sees Rockwell Rovers go up against Moycarkey/Borris
Clonmel Commercials face Moyle Rovers, Golden Kilfeacle meet Clonoulty Rossmore while Drom & Inch take on Clonmel Óg
Turning to hurling and in the Seamus O’Riain Cup Holycross Ballycahill will meet Carrick Swans
Mullinahone face Silvermines
JK Brackens go up against Ballingarry
While Cashel King Cormacs have been drawn against Templederry.