County League Fixtures & Results

There’s just one games in club action today..

In the second of the County U21 B football semi final’s Knockavilla Kickhams take on Killenaule at 4.30 in Bansha

The winner will go on to face Upperchurch Drombane in the final following their win over Newport yesterday

However the County Football Div 2 Group 2 game Ballingarry v Mullinahone due to take place on Sunday is off. Neither field is playable

Full Saturday Results

U/21 A Football semi finals

JK Brackens 7.21 Borrisokane 0.03

Moyle Rovers 1.14 Clonoulty Rossmore 0.10

U/21 B Football semi final

Upperchurch Drombane 1.14 Newport 0.09

County hurling league

Div 1 Group 1

Thurles Sarsfields 3.18 Portroe 0.11

Div 2 Group 1

Kilruane MacDonaghs 1.18 Burgess 0.21

County football League

Div 2 Group 1

Moyne Templetuohy 2.23 Fr Sheehys 0.09

Div 2 Group 2

Cahir 2.08 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0.08