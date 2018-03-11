County League Fixtures & Results

There’s just one games in club action today..
In the second of the County U21 B football semi final’s Knockavilla Kickhams take on Killenaule at 4.30 in Bansha
The winner will go on to face Upperchurch Drombane in the final following their win over Newport yesterday
However the County Football Div 2 Group 2 game Ballingarry v Mullinahone due to take place on Sunday is off. Neither field is playable
Full Saturday Results
U/21 A Football semi finals
JK Brackens 7.21 Borrisokane 0.03
Moyle Rovers 1.14 Clonoulty Rossmore 0.10
U/21 B Football semi final
Upperchurch Drombane 1.14 Newport 0.09
County hurling league
Div 1 Group 1
Thurles Sarsfields 3.18 Portroe 0.11
Div 2 Group 1
Kilruane MacDonaghs 1.18 Burgess 0.21
County football League
Div 2 Group 1
Moyne Templetuohy 2.23 Fr Sheehys 0.09
Div 2 Group 2
Cahir 2.08 Kilsheelan Kilcash 0.08