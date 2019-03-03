County hurling and football leagues get underway

Starting with the County Hurling League and there’s one game down for decision today.

Roscrea welcome Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill to Roscrea for the Division 1, Group 1, Round 1 encounter.

Throw in is at 12 noon.

To the County Football League Division 1 – Group 1 Round 1

Aherlow Gaels take on JK Brackens in Lisvernane where throw in is around now.

In Division 2 Round 1 Fethard face Mullinahone in Fethard GAA Park at 12:00 noon.

Then in Round 1 of Division 2 Ballingarry have conceded to Clonmel Óg, and Father Sheehys versus Ballylooby/Castlegrace is off.

In Division 3 – Group 1 Round 1 Killenaule play Newcastle in Killenaule at 12.

At the same time in Group 2 St Patricks meet Nenagh Éire Óg in Cloneen.

The Group 2 clash of Clerihan and Sean Treacys is off.