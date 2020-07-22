County Board prepare for second weekend of club action

Tipperary County Board says it’s taken on board some suggestions as it looks ahead to its second weekend of club championship action.

The hurling takes precedence this weekend, but attendances are still capped at just 200 people including players and officials.

The County Board has clarified that payments for tickets can mirror what takes place ahead of All-Ireland finals, meaning that cash can be taken by clubs in the days leading up to a game.

However, only those with tickets will be permitted to gain access to the match.

Clubs will receive 70 tickets each, while 40 tickets per game will be set aside for season ticket holders.