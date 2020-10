The second Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw will be held live on Tipp FM tonight.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions the County Board will host it” behind closed doors” on the ground floor of Lár na Pairce in Thurles.

There’s a prize fund of €40,000 up for grabs including a car or €15,000 and a €5,000 holiday voucher.

The draws takes place at 8.30pm.